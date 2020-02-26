Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks on the coronavirus during a congressional budget hearing on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Congress Wednesday that the coronavirus risk for Americans is "very low" and that, from a public health perspective, the United States is in a "state of containment."

Azar said in a hearing on the HHS budget that there have been 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States -- not including those among passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and State Department evacuees from Wuhan, China, epicenter of the outbreak.

That 14 figure has remained "stable" for 15 days, he added.

"The risk right now is very low to Americans," Azar said. "From a public health perspective, we are technically in a state of containment in the U.S."

Azar made the remarks during a hearing of the House Committee on Appropriations' subcommittee on labor, health and human services, education and related agencies.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to plan for a pandemic.

The Trump administration has requested $2.5 billion to fight COVID-19 in the United States, including $500 million previously allocated for Ebola response.

During the hearings Wednesday, there was bipartisan concern over diverting funds from Ebola, given that the disease continues to plague the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Azar said, however, that HHS was only suggesting that as a COVID-19 funding mechanism and was not "wed" to that approach. He also said that the outbreak in the Congo appears to be winding down, and that there is an approved vaccine and two candidate drugs to treat Ebola in the pipeline, suggesting that the need there might not be as significant as it once was.

Azar is also scheduled to testify at a 1 p.m. hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's health subcommittee.