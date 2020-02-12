Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Preliminary findings published Wednesday in The Lancet indicate that COVID-19 may not be passed from mother to child late in pregnancy.

Last week, a pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth in Wuhan, China -- epicenter for the outbreak -- and the baby tested positive for the virus a few hours later.

"It is important to note that many important clinical details of this case are missing, and for this reason, we cannot conclude from this one case whether intrauterine infection is possible," Professor Yuanzhen Zhang, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University and co-author of the Lancet study, said of the case in a press release.

The Zhongnan Hospital-based team assessed evidence of intrauterine vertical transmission by testing for COVID-19, which is also known as severe acute respiratory syndrome 2, or SARS-CoV-2, in amniotic fluid, cord blood and neonatal throat swab samples -- collected in the operating room at the time of birth -- from six pregnancies. All samples were negative.

The team also reviewed the medical records of nine pregnant women -- all of whom had typical symptoms of COVID-19 -- and infection was lab-confirmed for all women in the study. The women, all from Wuhan, were in the third trimester of pregnancy and had pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

The nine women in the study were given oxygen support and antibiotics. In addition, six of the women received antiviral therapy. No women in the study developed severe pneumonia or died.

All mothers in the study were between 26 and 40 years of age, and none of them had underlying health conditions. However, one developed gestational hypertension from week 27 of her pregnancy, and another developed pre-eclampsia at week 31, although both patients' conditions were stable during pregnancy.

In all of the pregnancies studied, there were two cases of fetal distress, but all nine pregnancies resulted in live births. The researchers also found that symptoms of COVID-19 infection in pregnant women were similar to those reported in non-pregnant women.

"Existing studies into the effects of COVID-19 apply to the general population, and there is limited information about the virus in pregnant women," said co-author Huixia Yang, of Peking University First Hospital in China.

"This is important to study because pregnant women can be particularly susceptible to respiratory pathogens and severe pneumonia, because they are immuno-compromised and because of pregnancy-related physiological changes which could leave them at higher risk of poor outcomes," Yang said. "Although in our study no patients developed severe pneumonia or died of their infection, we need to continue to study the virus to understand the effects in a larger group of pregnant women."

The authors note that their findings are similar to observations recorded in pregnant women during the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in 2002-03. They added that future follow-up of the women and children in the study will be necessary to determine their long-term safety and health.

However, they also caution that their findings are based on a limited number of cases, over a short period of time, and are based only on women who were late in their pregnancy and gave birth by caesarean section. The health of mothers being infected with the virus during the first or second trimester of pregnancy and the subsequent outcomes for their offspring remain unknown.

It is also unclear if the virus can be passed from mother to child during vaginal birth.

"We should continue to pay special attentions to newborns born to mothers with COVID-19 pneumonia to help prevent infections in this group," Zhang said in light of the new study.