A historical, normally tourist-heavy area is eerily empty as the deadly coronavirus threatens Beijing on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged to 910 after Chinese health officials reported 97 people died from the disease on Sunday -- the deadliest day since the outbreak began in December.

China's National Health Commission released the numbers early Monday, stating 91 deaths occurred over the day prior in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The number of cases of the disease also rose by 3,062, bringing the nation's total cases of the disease to 40,171, of which nearly 3,300 have been cured and discharged from the hospital, health officials said.

Worldwide, there have only been two deaths outside mainland China -- one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines -- with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 300 in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

RELATED Ethnic clashes in Kazakhstan leave 8 dead

The number of deaths from the 2019-nCoV has exceeded the death toll from the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic from November 2002 to July 2003 that killed 774 people, mostly in China and Hong Kong.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that while the spread of the disease outside China remains slow there are now "concerning instances" of the spread of the disease from people who have not visit China. Most of those who have been sickened with the virus have visited the Asian nation.

"The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries," he said. "In short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg."

Ghebreyesus said containment of the disease remains the WHO's objective but all countries must prepare for the virus' possible arrival.

"I reiterate my call on all countries to share what they know about [2019-nCoV] in real time with WHO. I reiterate my call for calm. I reiterate my call for solidarity -- human, financial and scientific solidarity," he said via Twitter. "Any break in solidarity is a victory for the virus."

A WHO-led team of international experts has also been dispatched to China to investigate the outbreak, he said.

The news comes as health experts in Australia's New South Wales announced Monday they have grown the live coronavirus from NSW patients, which will allow health officials worldwide to faster contain the virus' spread.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said their discovery will expand access to better diagnostic testing for infected patients through better understanding of how the virus behaves and replicates.

"Early and accurate diagnosis of infectious and deadly viruses is critical because undiagnosed patients can unknowingly transmit it to others," he said.

The team of scientists and pathologists were able to grow the virus by sequencing its genome and then growing the live virus from real patients instead of using synthetic materials, Hazzard said.

Prof. Dominic Dwyer, NSW's director of public health pathology, said their work will expand access to faster and reliable diagnostic testing.

"Being able to cultivate the novel coronavirus with samples from NSW patients as opposed to trying to mimic it from synthetic specimens is a terrific breakthrough," Dwyer said. "We're proud to be able to share our discovery with the World Health Organization, and international researcher and clinicians, so together we ultimately help save lives."

The news comes as Japan's Health Ministry reported 60 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection on a cruise ship under quarantine in Yokohama, which brings the total number of cases on the ship from around 130, Japan's NHK reported.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare reported a total of 70 cases from the Diamond Princess after an additional six people had fallen ill.

The ministry has tested over 336 of the 3,700 people on the ship that has been quarantined of Yokohama since Feb. 4 but it is considering testing everyone on board.

"We are taking a close look whether we can conduct all the tests," said Katsunobu Kato, the minister of health, labor and welfare.

Meanwhile, some 3,600 passengers of a cruise ship named World Dream in Hong Kong have been allowed to leave after four days quarantined on the vessel.

The Hong Kong government also said its confirmed cases rose to 36 after it recorded 10 new cases, nine of which were among the same family who fell ill after sharing a meal.

The Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health said Sunday that 19 relatives shared the meal together.

The spread of the disease is also affecting sports, with the Ladies Professional Golf Association announcing Monday it is canceling the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championships scheduled to run Feb. 27 to March 1 in Singapore.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority," it said in a statement. "While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."