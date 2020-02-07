Feb. 7 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has identified a new protein that could provide a platform for improved diagnosis and treatment of age-related macular degeneration, or AMD.

In findings published Friday in Nature Communications, scientists from Queen Mary University of London and colleagues report that elevated levels of factor H-related protein 4, or FHR-4, are present in the blood of people with the condition, a leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Using eye tissue donated for medical research, the research team also showed that the protein is present within the macula, the specific region of the eye affected by the disease.

"The combined protein and genetic findings provide compelling evidence that FHR-4 is a critical controller of that part of the immune system which affects the eyes," study co-author Paul Bishop, an ophthalmologist at the University of Manchester in England, said in a press release. "Apart from improving understanding of how AMD is caused, this work also provides a way of predicting risk of the disease by simply measuring blood levels of FHR-4 and also provides a new route to treatment by reducing the blood levels of FHR-4 to restore immune system function in the eyes."

Nearly 3 million Americans suffer from AMD, according to the most recent estimates. The diseases cause loss in the central field of vision.

For their research, Bishop and the rest of the team used a genetic technique called genome-wide association to identify specific changes in the genome related to the increased levels of FHR-4 found in people with AMD. Blood levels of FHR-4 were measured in 484 patients and 522 age-matched controls using two independent, established collections of AMD patient data. These were the Cambridge AMD study and the European Genetic Database.

They found that higher levels of FHR-4 in blood were associated with changes to genes that code for proteins belonging to the factor H family, which clustered together within a specific region of the genome. Notably, their analysis revealed that the identified genetic changes also overlapped with genetic variants first found to increase the risk of AMD more than 20 years ago.

It's believed that FHR-4 regulates the complement system, part of the immune system, which plays a critical role in inflammation and the body's defense against infection. Earlier research has linked the complement system to AMD showing that genetically inherited faults in key complement proteins are strong risk factors for the condition.

"This study really is a step-change in our understanding of how complement activation drives this major blinding disease," said co-author Simon Clark, a specialist in the regulation of the complement system in health and disease at the University of Manchester. "Up until now, the role played by FHR proteins in disease has only ever been inferred. But now we show a direct link and, more excitingly, become a tangible step closer to identifying a group of potential therapeutic targets to treat this debilitating disease."

Indeed, the findings suggest that inherited genetic changes can lead to higher blood FHR-4 levels, which results in uncontrolled activation of the complement system within the eye and drives disease. The authors believe that measuring FHR-4 levels in the blood may result in earlier diagnosis and provide a potential therapeutic target for a disease currently without a viable cure.

"By unveiling FHR-4 as a novel, key molecular player for AMD, our study was able to dissect further the genetic disease predisposition at the factor H region," said co-author Valentina Cipriani, an expert in ophthalmic statistical genetics at Queen Mary University of London. "This is one of the most established genetic associations in the field of complex genetics. We hope our findings will accelerate interest from the wider research community in the involvement of the complement system in AMD, with the ultimate goal of uncovering the role of the whole 'complementome' in the disease."