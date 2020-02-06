Chinese people are seen wearing protective respiratory masks in Beijing amid the ongoing 2019-nCoV outbreak. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Chinese doctor accused by law enforcement officials in Wuhan, China, of spreading rumors about the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak has died from the virus, World Health Organization officials confirmed Thursday.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, credited Li with "working on the front lines" of the outbreak with his colleagues in Wuhan during a press briefing.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist, was working in a hospital in the Chinese city, epicenter of the outbreak, when he warned friends about the disease on social media in late December. His hospital, he told them, was seeing patients coming in with an "unusual" pneumonia he compared with SARS.

Li was summoned by police on January 3 and reprimanded for "spreading rumors online" and "severely disrupting social order."

Li, 34, had to sign a statement admitting his "misdemeanor" and promising not to commit further "unlawful acts." It was confirmed earlier this week that he had been diagnosed with the virus, after helping treat patients with the disease at his hospital.

"We should really celebrate his life and mourn his death," Ryan said. "The last thing we need is the front-line healthcare workers becoming victims of the disease."

Li's death comes at a time when the WHO has accused countries affected by the 2019-nCoV outbreak of withholding information on cases and sharing virus samples. The WHO has refused to cite countries by name, but has pointedly -- and consistently -- refused to criticize the Chinese government's handling of information on the outbreak.

"We are still awaiting data from a number of countries," Ryan said. However, "from our observation of the situation, China has reported data in an extremely timely fashion."

He noted that the Chinese government had surveillance systems in place to identify "unusual pneumonia," and that this system quickly identified 2019 nCoV and led to a rapid mobilization of health response teams to the city.

Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also credited the Chinese with sharing the viral genome quickly, which has enabled the development of an accurate diagnostic test and served as the starting point for research into possible vaccines and drug treatments.

WHO officials said Thursday that 250,000 testing kits for 2019-nCoV have now been distributed to member states, which should assist in efforts to screen for the virus.