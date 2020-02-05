Breaking News
Senate acquits President Donald Trump of abuse of power
WHO demands more coronavirus data-sharing, notes global cost of outbreak
People on blood pressure, cholesterol meds often let healthy habits slip
Coronavirus: China reports 65 new deaths in Hubei, bringing death toll 490
Texting while walking poses serious safety risk, researchers say
12th U.S. coronavirus case confirmed in Wisconsin
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show
