Less chemotherapy may still prevent recurrence in testicular cancer

A study suggests less chemotherapy may still be effective in testicular cancer. Photo by Darko Djurin/Pixabay

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those with testicular cancer may only need half the amount of chemotherapy they typically receive to prevent recurrence, according to a new study.

Published Thursday in the journal European Urology, the results of a clinical trial showed that giving men one cycle of chemotherapy was as effective at preventing cancer from coming back as the two cycles normally used.

The authors report that lowering overall exposure to chemotherapy reduced study participants' risk for debilitating side effects, which can have a lifelong impact on health.

"Men with testicular cancer who are at high risk of recurrence have generally been treated with two cycles of chemotherapy -- but our new study found that one cycle was enough to stop their tumor from coming back," study co-author Robert Huddart, professor of urological cancer at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, said in a statement. "Reducing the overall dose of chemotherapy could spare young men who have their whole lives ahead of them from long-term side effects, and also means they will need fewer hospital visits for their treatment."

According to Huddart, the findings are "already changing clinical practice on a global scale, and is set to improve patients' quality of life as well as reducing the cost of testicular cancer treatment."

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men, often diagnosed in their twenties or thirties. Many men who have surgery for an aggressive form of testicular cancer see the disease return, sometimes in a different part of the body, and they often need intensive treatment.

Following surgery, patients are usually offered two cycles of chemotherapy to destroy cancer cells that may have already spread. In some cases, oncologists recommend a "wait and see" approach, in which they receive no chemotherapy unless their cancer comes back.

If the cancer returns, patients are typically given three cycles of chemo.

In general, survival rates with testicular cancer are very high. However, because men are diagnosed young, if they choose to have chemotherapy they may have to live with long-term side effects for many decades.

The 111 trial involved nearly 250 men with early-stage testicular cancer at high risk for recurrence following surgery. Participants were given one three-week cycle of a chemotherapy called BEP -- a combination containing bleomycin, etoposide and the platinum agent cisplatin.

The authors found that only three men -- 1.3 percent of study participants -- saw their testicular cancer return after treatment, which is a nearly identical rate to previous studies using two cycles of BEP chemotherapy.

In all, 41 percent of men receiving one cycle of chemotherapy experienced one or more serious side effects while receiving treatment, such as an increased risk of infection, sepsis or vomiting.

However, only six patients, or 2.6 percent, experienced long-term side effects such as damage to their hearing.

"We tend to be focused on whether we can cure a cancer or not, but for a disease like testicular cancer which affects young people, it is also crucial to ensure treatment does not leave patients with a lifetime of adverse effects," said Emma Hall, deputy director of the clinical trials and statistics unit at the Institute of Cancer Research in London. "There is an important balance to be struck in giving men enough chemotherapy to stop their testicular cancer from coming back, without giving them so much that they suffer unnecessary side effects"

"Our study has found strong evidence to suggest that testicular cancer chemotherapy can be safely reduced from two cycles to just one -- making their treatment shorter, kinder and cheaper," Hall said.