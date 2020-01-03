Trending

Trending Stories

Avoiding alcohol could ease atrial fibrillation
Avoiding alcohol could ease atrial fibrillation
Drinking whole milk may reduce risk for obesity in children, analysis suggests
Drinking whole milk may reduce risk for obesity in children, analysis suggests
Experts: Oversight needed for safety, efficacy of nutritional supplements
Experts: Oversight needed for safety, efficacy of nutritional supplements
Gene therapy trial shows promise for curing a type of hemophilia
Gene therapy trial shows promise for curing a type of hemophilia
Study links diabetes to increased risk for heart failure
Study links diabetes to increased risk for heart failure

Photo Gallery

 
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year

Latest News

Vanessa Hudgens reflects on 'traumatizing' nude photo leak
BAE awarded $175M contract for modernization of USS Vicksburg
One dead, at least three injured in Austin retail district stabbing spree
'Supernatural': Jared Padalecki vows to give 100 percent in final season
Climate oscillations were just illusions, scientists say
 
Back to Article
/