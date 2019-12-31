Trending

Trending Stories

Amyloid plaques may not cause Alzheimer's disease, study says
Amyloid plaques may not cause Alzheimer's disease, study says
Drinking whole milk may reduce risk for obesity in children, analysis suggests
Drinking whole milk may reduce risk for obesity in children, analysis suggests
Meth habit makes opioid addiction more difficult to beat
Meth habit makes opioid addiction more difficult to beat
Exposure to bug spray may raise heart disease death risk by 50 percent
Exposure to bug spray may raise heart disease death risk by 50 percent
Panel recommends screening all U.S. children for obesity
Panel recommends screening all U.S. children for obesity

Photo Gallery

 
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year

Latest News

Kim Jong Un: North Korea no longer committed to halting nuclear, ICBM tests
Trump threatens Iran after protesters storm U.S. embassy in Iraqi capital
Lockheed Martin nabs $2.35B in contracts for F-35
U.S. indexes end 2019 with gains; S&P and Nasdaq see largest growth since 2013
General Atomics nets $10.1M for work on USS Kennedy, future USS Enterprise
 
Back to Article
/