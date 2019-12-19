Trending

Trending Stories

Nearly half of U.S. population will be obese by 2030, analysis says
Nearly half of U.S. population will be obese by 2030, analysis says
1 in 5 in U.S. don't know three most common heart attack symptoms
1 in 5 in U.S. don't know three most common heart attack symptoms
Better sleep could reduce heart risks
Better sleep could reduce heart risks
Older adults who care for grandchildren are less lonely
Older adults who care for grandchildren are less lonely
Study links 'ultra-processed' foods to type 2 diabetes risk
Study links 'ultra-processed' foods to type 2 diabetes risk

Photo Gallery

 
California church Nativity depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as caged refugees
California church Nativity depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as caged refugees

Latest News

Lead exposure linked to risk for dementia
LL Cool J to headline 'Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey'
Hill Air Force Base receives last of 78 F-35A Lightning II aircraft
Senate passes first of spending bills needed to avert shutdown
High-value fugitive captured in Dubai, sent back to Netherlands
 
Back to Article
/