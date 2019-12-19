Trending

Trending Stories

Nearly half of U.S. population will be obese by 2030, analysis says
Nearly half of U.S. population will be obese by 2030, analysis says
1 in 5 in U.S. don't know three most common heart attack symptoms
1 in 5 in U.S. don't know three most common heart attack symptoms
Better sleep could reduce heart risks
Better sleep could reduce heart risks
Older adults who care for grandchildren are less lonely
Older adults who care for grandchildren are less lonely
Heavy drinking increases risk for heart tissue damage
Heavy drinking increases risk for heart tissue damage

Photo Gallery

 
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening

Latest News

Leslie Jones is 'Mother of Dragons' in teaser for Netflix special
Premier declares state of emergency in NSW over Australian bushfires
Chicago, Public Enemy to receive Lifetime Achievement awards
Eddie Murphy: Return to 'SNL' set feels 'surreal'
Acupunture may help reduce cancer pain, analysis finds
 
Back to Article
/