Weight-loss drug may reduce seizures in kids with severe form of epilepsy

A new study finds that fenfluramine may reduce seizures in children with a severe form of the condition. File Photo by sfam_photo/Shutterstock

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Children with Dravet syndrome, a severe form of treatment-resistant epilepsy, may have a new treatment option to prevent recurrent convulsive seizures.

Based on the results of a Phase III clinical trial published Tuesday in The Lancet, an older product called fenfluramine may be effective in managing the symptoms associated with Dravet, which has historically proved unresponsive to many currently available treatments.

Fenfluramine is perhaps best known as having once made up the "Fen" part of the weight-loss drug Fen-Phen, with phentermine. Fen-phen was voluntarily withdrawn from the market by its manufacturer in 1997 after high rates of heart problems emerged among people given high doses of up to 220 mg per day.

"The frequent seizures suffered in Dravet syndrome impact on the lives of patients and their families," study co-author J. Helen Cross, a researcher at Institute of Child Health in Britain, said in a press release, noting that patients in the study had "an average of approximately 40 seizures per month."

RELATED CBD medicine may help ease another form of seizure

Dravet syndrome is one of a group of severe epileptic disorders that affect around 1 in 20,000 babies born each year, and it is responsible for roughly 10 percent of childhood-onset epilepsy cases worldwide.

Children with this form of epilepsy have frequent, debilitating seizures -- many average more than three per month -- as well as developmental, motor and behavioral problems, despite often being treated with multiple anti-epileptic drugs. Some also die as a result of the condition due to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP.

The 14-week trial enrolled 119 children between 2 and 18 years of age, treating them with a low-dose form of fenfluramine as an oral solution. Children in the study were from the United States, Canada, western Europe and Australia.

RELATED Virtual visits to the doctor good for many with neurological disorders

Children enrolled in the study had an average of about one and a half convulsive seizures per day prior to receiving treatment. In all, 40 of the participants were given a placebo, while 39 received 0.2 mg per kg of body weight per day and 40 received 0.7 mg per kg of body weight per day of fenfluramine, wit the drug administered orally by parents and caregivers.

Compared to those given placebo, children on the higher dose of fenfluramine experienced an estimated 62 percent reduction in convulsive seizures, while those on the lower dose saw a 42 percent reduction. In all, children on the higher dose had 75 percent fewer convulsive seizures than they did prior to starting the study.

"We saw impressive reductions in seizures in the patients who received fenfluramine compared with those on the placebo," Cross said, "and although further study will need to assess the long-term safety, I am optimistic about what we have seen so far."

Nine patients withdrew before the end of the trial, including three in the placebo group, with five stopping treatment with the higher dose of fenfluramine due to side effects.

Additionally, six participants in the higher dose group did not tolerate the maximum dose due to side effects and either had the dose reduced or discontinued treatment. Up to 40 percent of the participants in both fenfluramine treatment groups also experienced decreases in appetite and weight loss. Other common side effects were diarrhea, fatigue, lethargy and sleepiness.

Notably, scans of the heart during the study revealed no heart valve problems in participants, as well as no signs of high blood pressure in the arteries or the lungs observed during the trial.