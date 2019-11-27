Trending

Women, mothers lead increases in U.S. binge drinking rates
Birth rate down 2 percent in 2018, continuing two-decade trend
Deportation concerns may increase high blood pressure risk in immigrant communities
Average blood transfusion contains caffeine, cough medicines
Apple Watch can detect heart attack
Yayoi Kusama 'Every Day I Pray For Love' exhibit
5-foot alligator spotted wandering near California road
Mover passing through North Carolina wins $100,000 lottery jackpot
Judge temporarily stays McGahn's subpoena to testify
Fantasy football: Week 13 quarterback rankings
Hawaiian observatory captures closeup of interstellar comet
 
