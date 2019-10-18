Trending Stories

Cholesterol-lowering statins may not help many who take them
Cholesterol-lowering statins may not help many who take them
Your personality as a teen may predict your risk of dementia, study shows
Your personality as a teen may predict your risk of dementia, study shows
Certain blood pressure meds tied to suicide risk in study
Certain blood pressure meds tied to suicide risk in study
Stroke risk higher for younger adults with PTSD
Stroke risk higher for younger adults with PTSD
Surgery helps some with tough-to-treat acid reflux
Surgery helps some with tough-to-treat acid reflux

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs

Latest News

Mysterious new virus found spreading among bald eagles
Moon Jae-in's encounter with Japan envoy raises hopes of improved ties
Priyanka Chopra to voice Elsa in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'
Red panda escapes enclosure at British zoo
U.S. moves ahead with tariffs on European Union goods
 
Back to Article
/