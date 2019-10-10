Trending Stories

STD rates in U.S. reached all-time high in 2018, CDC says
STD rates in U.S. reached all-time high in 2018, CDC says
Having a dog can lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke
Having a dog can lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke
Pressuring kids to diet may damage long-term health
Pressuring kids to diet may damage long-term health
Humans may possess ability to regrow cartilage
Humans may possess ability to regrow cartilage
Sleep disturbances may increase Alzheimer's disease risk in Hispanic people
Sleep disturbances may increase Alzheimer's disease risk in Hispanic people

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong
Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong

Latest News

NLDS: Howie Kendrick's grand slam lifts Nationals over Dodgers, into NLCS
Senators announce outline to sanction Turkey
Pompeo: Iran lied to Britain, sold oil to Syria
New York Giants rule out Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram for TNF tilt
San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey out four to six weeks with knee injury
 
Back to Article
/