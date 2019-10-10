Trending Stories

STD rates in U.S. reached all-time high in 2018, CDC says
Having a dog can lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke
Humans may possess ability to regrow cartilage
Pressuring kids to diet may damage long-term health
Sleep disturbances may increase Alzheimer's disease risk in Hispanic people
Photo Gallery

 
Angelina Jolie and children attend 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere
Latest News

On This Day: Malala Yousafzai, Kailash Satyarthi awarded Nobel Peace Prize
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Bradley Whitford, Brett Favre
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Nikki Glaser crafts 'proud feminist' comedy couched in sex jokes
California bans controversial pesticide linked to health issues in children
 
