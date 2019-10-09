Trending Stories

STD rates in U.S. reached all-time high in 2018, CDC says
Having a dog can lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke
Study: 1 in 3 young adults medicated within year of opioid overdose
Gender reassignment surgery brings mental health benefits, study shows
Exercise good for people with heart disease, other physical ailments
Latest News

Scientists find two new species of giant parasitic wasps in Uganda
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen
On This Day: Reds win 1919 World Series linked to Black Sox Scandal
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
'Riverdale' star Molly Ringwald calls Luke Perry her 'touchstone'
 
