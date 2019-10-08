Trending Stories

Exercise may prevent, limit heart damage for chemotherapy patients
Study: Many intensive care hospital admissions could be preventable
Mass shootings influence Americans to link mental illness, violence
Germ transplant may help women with recurrent bacterial vaginosis
Gender reassignment surgery brings mental health benefits, study shows
Photo Gallery

 
Costumes from 2019 Comic Con in New York
Costumes from 2019 Comic Con in New York

Latest News

Impeachment investigators to subpoena Trump diplomat after blocked deposition
'End of the F***ing World' Season 2 to premiere Nov. 5
PlayStation 5 to launch in late 2020
Putin awards U.S. astronaut Nick Hague the Russian Order of Courage
Actor goes 1 hour, 17 minutes, 3 seconds without blinking
 
