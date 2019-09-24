Trending Stories

Cats bond with caregivers just like kids, dogs
Cats bond with caregivers just like kids, dogs
Youngest in classroom diagnosed more often with ADHD, other problems
Youngest in classroom diagnosed more often with ADHD, other problems
Growing up with parents who smoke increases future heart risks, study shows
Growing up with parents who smoke increases future heart risks, study shows
Aspirin may extend survival for head, neck, lung cancers
Aspirin may extend survival for head, neck, lung cancers
Timeouts don't harm children, new study finds
Timeouts don't harm children, new study finds

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet
Moments from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet

Latest News

Raytheon awarded $500.6M for R&D of two radars
Trump at U.N. General Assembly: 'If you want peace, love your nation'
Trump affirms he withheld Ukraine aid before controversial phone call
Golden Globes: Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award
Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair to appear on WWE Raw season premiere
 
Back to Article
/