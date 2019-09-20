Trending Stories

Two-drug combo more effective at lowering blood sugar in diabetes patients
Two-drug combo more effective at lowering blood sugar in diabetes patients
Study raises doubt over long-term hormone treatment for prostate cancer
Study raises doubt over long-term hormone treatment for prostate cancer
Study: Two weeks of no exercise enough to damage fit people's bodies
Study: Two weeks of no exercise enough to damage fit people's bodies
Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders at greater risk of type 2 diabetes than whites at normal weights
Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders at greater risk of type 2 diabetes than whites at normal weights
FDA announces criminal investigation into vape-linked lung illnesses
FDA announces criminal investigation into vape-linked lung illnesses

Photo Gallery

 
Washington Monument reopens after renovations
Washington Monument reopens after renovations

Latest News

Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Trump announces 'highest sanctions ever' in Iran
Trump welcomes Australia leader to White House for 2nd official state visit
Scientists to help grains besides rice survive flooding
Twice shares highlight medley for 'Feel Special' EP
 
Back to Article
/