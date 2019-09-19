E-cigarette use among teens has doubled in the last two years, according to an annual survey of high school students. Photo by Kjerstin_Michaela/Pixabay

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- As the number of reported lung illnesses linked to vaping climbs, a new study shows that e-cigarette use among teens has doubled during the last two years.

Researchers found that 1 in 4 students in the 12th grade reported vaping nicotine in the last month, according to data published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. In addition, 1 in 11 students in the eighth grade and 1 in 5 students in the 10th grade have used e-cigarettes.

The findings come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration looks to crack down on vapor companies -- including the dominant player in the industry, JUUL -- as studies show that companies are marketing to adolescents and teens.

In the case of JUUL, they have been accused of lying to young people about the safety of their products, in addition to legal and other concerns about their marketing efforts.

"Parents with school-aged children should begin paying close attention to these devices, which can look like simple flash drives, and frequently come in flavors that are appealing to youth," Richard Miech, a researcher at the University of Michigan and study lead researcher, said in a news release.

The researchers analyzed data for 42,531 students in the 8th, 10th and 12th grades collected as part of the 2019 Monitoring the Future Survey.

In addition to 25 percent of 12th graders, 20 percent of 10th graders and 9 percent of eighth-graders who vaped in the previous month, the researchers report that 12 percent of 12th graders, 7 percent of 10th graders and 2 percent of 8th graders reporting vaping on at least 20 of the previous 30 days.

While the health effects of vaping aren't certain, past research suggests the habit could have long-lasting negative effects. The National Institutes of Health has reported heavy nicotine concentration in e-cigarettes may disrupt neurological function in young, developing brains.

"I fear we are only beginning to learn the possible health risks and outcomes for youth," Nora D. Volkow, director of National Institute of Drug Abuse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported 530 confirmed or probable lung illnesses in 36 states -- up from 380 on Sept. 12 -- and Tuesday a California man became the 7th person in the U.S. to die from the lung conditions.

Early testing has linked the illnesses to illicit marijuana vapor cartridges, but officials say they cannot rule out nicotine e-cigarettes as playing a role as well.

In response to the illnesses and growing concerns, the Trump administration last week announced a plan to plan to ban flavored e-cigarettes, and health officials in New York and in Michigan have already moved to ban e-cigarettes due to the outbreak.

"National leaders can assist parents by stepping up and implementing policies and programs to prevent use of these products by teens," Miech said.