Study: Postmenopausal women have higher bad cholesterol levels

Post-menopausal women, on average, have higher levels of bad cholesterol, putting them at a higher risk for heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. File Photo by Image Point Fr/Shutterstock

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Post-menopausal women, on average, have higher levels of bad cholesterol, putting them at a higher risk for heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases, a new study shows.

The findings were published Monday in Menopause.

Low-density lipoproteins help fat molecules travel through the human body. Medical experts advise people with high LDL levels to exercise and eat healthier to reduce these numbers.

"LDL profiles vary for all women, depending on their risk factors. If you have no risk of obesity or other coronary issues your LDL threshold might be higher than someone who is obese," Ananthan Ambikairajah, a researcher at The Australian National University and study author, said in a news release.

The meta-analysis included 66 studies with 114,655 women, more than 68,000 that were premenopausal and 46,261 that were post-menopausal.

The researchers suspect obesity and low physical activity among postmenopausal women may elevate their LDL levels.

A study published in July supports the concern about postmenopausal women, with researchers linking body mass index in postmenopausal women to a higher risk of early death.

"LDL has been deemed to be the bad cholesterol, while HDL, or high-density lipoproteins, is considered the good cholesterol. But we do need both forms for our body to function," Ambikairajah said. "Women can consult with their GP about what could be done to address these risks."