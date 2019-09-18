Trending Stories

California man is 7th death linked to vaping-related lung illnesses
California man is 7th death linked to vaping-related lung illnesses
People with familial high cholesterol at high cardiovascular risk, even with meds
People with familial high cholesterol at high cardiovascular risk, even with meds
Surgery may help women with two types of incontinence
Surgery may help women with two types of incontinence
Cervical cancer screening, survival go down when women's health clinics close
Cervical cancer screening, survival go down when women's health clinics close
Study: At-home blood pressure monitors work best for black patients
Study: At-home blood pressure monitors work best for black patients

Photo Gallery

 
Remembering 9/11 on 18th anniversary
Remembering 9/11 on 18th anniversary

Latest News

Study: U.S. abortion rate drops to record low
Detection dogs find citrus greening disease faster than humans can
Famous birthdays for Sept. 18: Fred Willard, Jada Pinkett Smith
On This Day: Scottish vote to stay in U.K. in referendum
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2018
 
Back to Article
/