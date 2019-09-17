Trending Stories

California man is 7th death linked to vaping-related lung illnesses
Study: Common Alzheimer's disease drug doubles hospitalization risk
Menthol e-cigarettes contain unsafe levels of known carcinogen, study finds
Cervical cancer screening, survival go down when women's health clinics close
Awareness of cancer-causing HPV is low among Americans, survey finds
Family's ice cream outing leads to $20,000 lottery jackpot
Watch live: Ex-Trump campaign chief Lewandowski denies collusion at House hearing
Fantasy football: Week 3 running back rankings
'American Gods': Marilyn Manson to play berserker in Season 3
