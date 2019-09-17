California man is 7th death linked to vaping-related lung illnesses

Some evidence suggests vitamin E acetate in THC vapes is causing illnesses and deaths across the country, though the growing issue has brought scrutiny to all e-cigarette products. File Photo by Bohbeh/Shutterstock

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- An California man has died from an illness related to e-cigarette use, making him the seventh person who is suspected to have died from vaping.

The death of the unnamed 40-year-old man, announced Monday by the Tulare County health and Human Services Agency, is the seventh person in the U.S. who has died following lung illnesses thought to be linked to e-cigarette use.

"With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping," Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, said in a statement.

Over the last few months, people in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon also died after becoming sick from e-cigarettes. In all, 380 people have fallen ill from similar illnesses in 36 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the outbreak.

"CDC has made it a priority to find out what is causing this outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping-related injuries and deaths," said CDC Director Robert Redfield. "Activation of CDC's Emergency Operations Center allows us to enhance operations and provide additional support to CDC staff working to protect our Nation from this serious health threat."

The activation allows the agency to increase operational support for the "evolving challenges" of the recent vaping-related illnesses, with both the CDC and state and local health agencies investigating the illnesses and deaths.

In response to the illnesses, California is considering raising taxes on vaping pods, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Monday. Newsom also said that flavored e-cigarettes "should be banned."

The outbreak of vaping-related illnesses has led the Trump administration to announce last week announced he plans to ban e-cigarettes.

A joint investigation with the CDC and Food and Drug Administration is looking into the role vitamin E oil, or tocopheryl acetate may have played in causing the illnesses. The oil was found in vape cartridges connected to 34 patients who got sick after using the product.

To combat the problem, private cannabis labs said they will test for vitamin E acetate.

"Long-term effects of vaping on health are unknown," Haught said. "Anyone considering vaping should be aware of the serious potential risk associated with vaping."