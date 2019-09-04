Trending Stories

Drinking sodas tied to higher risk of early death
Drinking sodas tied to higher risk of early death
MRI, CT scan use continues to rise, in spite of health risks
MRI, CT scan use continues to rise, in spite of health risks
Many older Americans aren't prepared for emergencies like Hurricane Dorian
Many older Americans aren't prepared for emergencies like Hurricane Dorian
Sleeping too much, too little may increase heart attack risk
Sleeping too much, too little may increase heart attack risk
Study: Reducing blood pressure, cholesterol lowers death risk by 67 percent
Study: Reducing blood pressure, cholesterol lowers death risk by 67 percent

Photo Gallery

 
Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend
Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend

Latest News

Raccoons block woman's exit from San Diego clinic
Canada departs U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali
Depression, anxiety risks rise after hysterectomy, study says
Camper wakes to find bears trashing her Jeep
Emma Stone explains 'The Mind' in new Netflix docuseries
 
Back to Article
/