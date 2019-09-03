Trending Stories

Decades of sedentary lifestyle may double risk of early death, study says
Decades of sedentary lifestyle may double risk of early death, study says
Sleeping too much, too little may increase heart attack risk
Sleeping too much, too little may increase heart attack risk
Drinking sodas tied to higher risk of early death
Drinking sodas tied to higher risk of early death
Regular vaccines safe, necessary for people with multiple sclerosis
Regular vaccines safe, necessary for people with multiple sclerosis
Study: At-home colonoscopy tests decrease colon cancer screenings
Study: At-home colonoscopy tests decrease colon cancer screenings

Photo Gallery

 
Protests against Japan mark Korean independence day
Protests against Japan mark Korean independence day

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends California boat fire search; 34 presumed dead
More than 1,800 U.S. flights canceled Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian nears
Dorian cuts power to Bahamas; several dead; 62K without clean water
Dow Jones falls 285 points after new China tariffs take effect
MRI, CT scan use continues to rise, in spite of health risks
 
Back to Article
/