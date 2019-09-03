Trending Stories

Decades of sedentary lifestyle may double risk of early death, study says
Decades of sedentary lifestyle may double risk of early death, study says
Study: At-home colonoscopy tests decrease colon cancer screenings
Study: At-home colonoscopy tests decrease colon cancer screenings
Regular vaccines safe, necessary for people with multiple sclerosis
Regular vaccines safe, necessary for people with multiple sclerosis
Newer diabetes drug drops heart failure risk by 34 percent, study says
Newer diabetes drug drops heart failure risk by 34 percent, study says
Doctors more likely to prescribe opioids at late-day appointments, study says
Doctors more likely to prescribe opioids at late-day appointments, study says

Photo Gallery

 
South Korea honors 'comfort women' with rally, new statue
South Korea honors 'comfort women' with rally, new statue

Latest News

Alessia Cara releases new song 'October' from upcoming EP
Dallas Cowboys agree to five-year extension with OT La'el Collins
Leslie Jones confirms 'SNL' exit, thanks Lorne Michaels
Detroit Tigers minor leaguer dies in skateboarding accident
Star-studded Avicii tribute concert planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm
 
Back to Article
/