Suicide risk nearly three times as high for those with restless legs syndrome
Physicians: Backpacks shouldn't be burden on health
Dementia patient caregivers lose sleep, adding to mental health stress
Blood test could detect concussions missed by CT scan
CDC warns of salmonella from beef, cheese in the U.S., Mexico
Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend
Sandra Oh to narrate new Jane Goodall documentary
Ibrahimovic shines for Galaxy in Los Angeles 'El Traffico' soccer rivalry
Howler monkeys escape enclosure at Texas zoo
Israel vows to build 300 houses in West Bank after attack
Russian agency detects radioactive isotopes near missile explosion site
 
