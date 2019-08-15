Trending Stories

Prescribed exercise may help treat depression
Exercise may extend the lives of advanced colorectal cancer patients
New brain cancer treatments showing promise in trials
Teens who vape three times more likely to use marijuana
Obesity linked to loss of gut antibody, increased insulin resistance

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Loose python captured near Florida city's downtown
'Outlander' star Caitriona Balfe marries in England
Dead & Company announce fall concert dates
Israel bars entry for Muslim U.S. Reps. Omar, Tlaib; draws backlash
Sticks & Stones': Dave Chappelle comedy special to premiere Aug. 26
 
