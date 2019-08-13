Trending Stories

Health organization calls DHS migrant welfare rule potentially 'catastrophic'
Mixing opioids, cannabis may increase anxiety, depression in adults
Pediatrician intervention may help parents quit smoking, study says
Years after Texas backed off HPV vaccine mandate, cervical cancer rate soars
Chlamydia vaccine shown to be safe, effective in small trial

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Long overdue: Five library books returned a few decades late
Pelosi, J.K. Rowling to be honored with RFK Human Rights award
Obesity linked to loss of gut antibody, increased insulin resistance
Police arrest striking workers at American Airlines HQ in Texas
Human impact on oceans doubled during last decade
 
Back to Article
/