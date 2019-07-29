Trending Stories

Some medications, driving are dangerous duo
Some children needlessly given antipsychotic drugs for ADHD
Protein promotes DNA repair, may treat Parkinson's disease
Twitter sheds light on why people drink until they black out
Falls at home, football cause most children's head injuries

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

U.S. Navy, Air Force hold joint integration exercise in Arabian Gulf
Riot at Brazilian prison leaves 52 dead
Man takes free ride on the back of Australian tram
Wayward goat rescued from inside factory in Australia
TSA confiscates missile launcher from Baltimore passenger's luggage
 
Back to Article
/