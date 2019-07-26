Trending Stories

Genetic factors are primary cause of autism, study finds
Eating at certain times of the day may help weight loss
Statin prescriptions following heart attacks differ by region of U.S.
Air pollution kills 30,000 Americans each year, study estimates
Report: U.S. opioid prescribing rates higher than other countries

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

SHINee singer Taemin shares edgy 'Famous' video
Egypt receives 101 more mine-resistant vehicles from U.S.
Cyclist leads girlfriend on 15-mile route to spell 'marry me'
France announces space defense program
Apple to buy Intel smartphone modem business for $1B
 
Back to Article
/