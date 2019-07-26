Trending Stories

Genetic factors are primary cause of autism, study finds
Eating at certain times of the day may help weight loss
Statin prescriptions following heart attacks differ by region of U.S.
Air pollution kills 30,000 Americans each year, study estimates
Report: U.S. opioid prescribing rates higher than other countries

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Calgary Stampeders' Robertson Daniel intercepts pass in Joker face paint
Navy destroyer USS Paul Ignatius to be commissioned on Saturday
Hungarian man bikes to seven countries in 24 hours for Guinness record
Dorinda Medley says Luann de Lesseps friendship is 'different' after feud
Sofia Carson to star in Netflix dance film 'Feel the Beat'
 
Back to Article
/