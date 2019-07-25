About 79 percent of patients who felt pain during hospital visits in the United States received opioids prescriptions -- significantly higher than other countries. File Photo by wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

July 25 (UPI) -- Opioid prescription rates for American doctors may be higher than physicians in other countries, new findings show.

About 79 percent of patients who felt pain during hospital visits in the United States received opioid prescriptions, according to research published Wednesday in Journal of Hospital Medicine. That's compared to 51 percent of patients in seven other countries.

"Compared with patients hospitalized in other countries, a greater percentage of those hospitalized in the U.S. were prescribed opioid analgesics both during hospitalization and at the time of discharge, even after adjustment for pain severity as well as several other factors like how ill the patients were," the study authors wrote.

The study included prescription data from surveys returned by 503 patients in the United States and 478 patients in academic hospitals in Canada, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Another study found opioids prescribed at hospitals may lead to long-term use.

To cut down on overprescribing and misuse, some medical facilities have launched opioid stewardship programs. Other medical clinics refuse to accept new patients who regularly use opioids.

Between 1999 and 2017, more than 700,000 people died from opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers say these findings are important to better understand what's fueling the opioid epidemic in the United States.

"While we observed that physicians in the U.S. more frequently prescribed opioid analgesics during hospitalizations than physicians working in other countries, we also observed that patients in the U.S. reported higher levels of pain during their hospitalization," the authors wrote in the study.

"Our study also suggests that reducing the opioid epidemic in the US may require addressing patients' expectations regarding pain control in addition to providers' inpatient analgesic prescribing patterns," they wrote.