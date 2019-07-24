Trending Stories

Men look more attractive, trustworthy after plastic surgery, study shows
Heart attack risk rises with price of cholesterol-lowering drug, study says
Few teens are prepared to handle adult life skills, poll finds
Colon cancer cases rising among adults under 50
Peripheral artery disease risk lasts 30 years after stopping smoking

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

'Homecoming': Janelle Monae to star in Season 2
Chargers RB Melvin Gordon holding out during training camp
Bolton underscores efforts by U.S., Japan, South Korea in Seoul visit
Selma Blair says son is 'proud' of her courage amid MS battle
Historian unearths evidence that Istanbul directed Armenian genocide
 
Back to Article
/