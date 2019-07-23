Trending Stories

Colon cancer cases rising among adults under 50
Regular glucose test could predict diabetes risk
Kids overeat when given more options, study shows
More women using pot before, during early pregnancy
Healthy plant-based diets could reduce diabetes risk, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs remembered at private memorial service
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make red carpet debut as a couple
Li Peng, main figure in 1989 Tiananmen Square protest, dies at 91
Climate change increasing hurricanes, storms, floods, North Carolina records show
Chelsea spoils Antoine Griezmann's debut, beats Barcelona
 
