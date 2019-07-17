Trending Stories

Healthy lifestyle may mitigate genetic risk for Alzheimer's, study shows
Evolutionary guard against starvation linked to difficulty losing weight
NIH begins HIV vaccine trials in North America, South America, Europe
Dangerous hospital bacteria withstands disinfectants
HIV in spinal fluid linked to thinking problems

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Fred Savage remembers 'Wonder Years' Emmy nomination on 'Kimmel'
U.S. soccer star Jozy Altidore fined by MLS for trashing refs
Aaron Judge homers, Didi Gregorius hits grand slam in Yankees win
Sudan military council signs long-awaited civilian power-sharing deal
Chance the Rapper's debut album coming July 26
 
Back to Article
/