Trending Stories

Healthy lifestyle may mitigate genetic risk for Alzheimer's, study shows
Cutting calories leads to significant health benefits, study shows
NIH begins HIV vaccine trials in North America, South America, Europe
Socializing helps ward off mental decline in the aging brain, study shows
Study finds link between social media use, depression in teens

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Ants living in the Australian desert are ready for 'insect Armageddon'
Firefighters rescue seagull impaled on rooftop TV antenna
Trump pulls F-35 sale from Turkey after Russian missile defense purchase
Welsh street recognized as steepest in the world
Postcard shows up at Illinois home exactly 26 years after postmark
 
Back to Article
/