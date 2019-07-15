Trending Stories

Study: 40 percent of medical clinics refuse to treat regular opioid users
Cutting calories leads to significant health benefits, study shows
High-fiber diet may prevent common pregnancy complication
Prenatal opioid exposure may lower IQ in babies
Antibiotics overprescribed for pneumonia patients, study finds

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Olympic boxing legend Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker dies in crash
Kumail Nanjiani explains 'Conan' absence: 'Completely out of my control'
Populist Taiwan mayor to run against President Tsai Ing-wen
Man sits on toilet for 116 hours to set new Guinness record
'My First First Love' stars navigate love, friendship in Season 2 trailer
 
Back to Article
/