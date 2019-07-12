Trending Stories

Subclinical heart disease may cause more falls in older people
Study: 100k patients injured, die each year after misdiagnosis
Surgery helps older patients with meniscus tear better than observation, study says
Google honors surgeon Rene Favaloro with a new Doodle
Educational handouts boost flu vaccinations in kids, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Scenes from Tokyo's Morning Glory Fair

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried apologizes after calling out influencer for 'unhealthy body image'
Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Season 2 to arrive in August
Heavy metal and knitting come together in unusual competition
June index shows smallest rise in business inflation in over 2 years
HII completes flight deck of Ford-class carrier John F. Kennedy
 
Back to Article
/