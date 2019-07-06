Trending Stories

Gut bacteria supplements may lower risk of diabetes, heart disease
New blood pressure guidelines may raise gestational hypertension rates
CDC: Pig ear dog treats are making people sick
Gene variant may increase blood pressure in black people
'Freshman 15' affects male university students more than females, study shows

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

7.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California
CDC: Salmonella outbreak apparently linked to brand of papayas
The Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger' tops U.S. album chart
Famous birthdays for July 6: Kevin Hart, Geoffrey Rush
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 6, 2019
 
Back to Article
/