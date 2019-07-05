Trending Stories

'Freshman 15' affects male university students more than females, study shows
Aerobic, resistance exercise may reduce coronary risk for people with belly fat
Few U.S. universities ban cigarettes
Concussion recovery isn't same for every football player
Don't let fireworks cause hearing problems

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

Scientists solve Stone Age murder mystery
Police chase 20 escaped cows through Texas neighborhood
Elle King gets engaged on 30th birthday: 'I said YES!'
Aftershocks rattle Southern California after strong quake
'American Idol' winner Phillip Phillips expecting first child
 
Back to Article
/