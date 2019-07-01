Trending Stories

Connected teens become healthier adults: Study
Eye injuries from fireworks in U.S. have nearly doubled
Soy may lower cholesterol, study shows, contradicting FDA claims
Teens who pinpoint emotions better at avoiding depression
Minnesota, Nebraska to receive federal funding for opioid treatment

Photo Gallery

 
DMZ Peace Trails open to hikers in Korea

Latest News

OPEC hints at oil production cuts continuing, sending crude prices up
Germany approved for $122M guided missile purchase through U.S., NATO
El Salvador leader takes blame for death of man, girl at U.S. border
'Love Island USA' comes to CBS in new trailer, contestants announced
First lady's jewelry draws fire from South Korea conservatives
 
