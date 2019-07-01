Computed tomography scans reduce lung cancer death risk

July 1 (UPI) -- Low-dose computed tomography may help lower lung cancer deaths, a follow-up study shows.

Screening and treatment of lung cancer patients using low-dose computed tomography lowered death risk from the disease by 26 percent for men and 39 percent for women, according to research published in the June issue of the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. This study is an 11-year follow-up the reveals the efficacy of LDCT in lowering lung cancer mortality.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide and early detection and treatment through screening with low-dose computed tomography has been investigated as a potential means of reducing lung cancer deaths for more than two decades," Paul Pinsky, a researcher at National Cancer Institute and study lead researcher, said in a news release.

In 2011, the National Lung Screening Trial randomized study included 53,452 patients. For three years, 26,722 patients were screened with LDCT and 26,730 with chest x-rays.

After a median 6.5 year follow-up, the researchers found a 20 percent decrease in lung cancer death for LDCT screened patients versus chest x-ray patients.

For the current study, Pinsky and his colleagues discovered even lower mortality rates after a follow-up of just over a median of 12 years from the date of the first study.

The researchers wanted to conduct a follow-up study to further examine the importance of low dose CT screening to reduce the death risk from lung cancer death.

RELATED Morning people may have slightly lower risk for breast cancer

In 2016, more than 218,000 lung cancer deaths were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This study adds further weight to the notion that CT screening is effective," Pinsky said.