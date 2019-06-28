Trending Stories

New urine test might predict aggressiveness of prostate cancer
Soy may lower cholesterol, study shows, contradicting FDA claims
Posting more selfies linked to increased interest in plastic surgery
Heart strain from extreme exercise doesn't cause permanent damage, study says
Study: Overtesting in ERs wastes nearly $4M each year

Latest News

Scientists teleport information inside a diamond
Tigers expected to sign former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal
Tom Hiddleston to make Broadway debut in 'Betrayal' revival
Texas police warn of large monitor lizard on the loose
Supreme Court agrees to take up DACA in its next term
 
