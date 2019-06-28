Only 33 percent of women with a high school degree or less who experienced infertility reported visiting a medical provider to treat the problem. That's compared to over 80 percent of women with at least a college degree. File Photo by ylerlson/Shutterstock

June 28 (UPI) -- When it comes to seeking help for infertility, education and income levels matter, a new study says.

Only 33 percent of women with a high school degree or less who experienced infertility reported visiting a medical provider to treat the problem, according to research published Friday in Fertility and Sterility. That's compared to over 80 percent of women with a college degree or higher who reported seeking treatment.

Income, education, race or ethnicity didn't, however, harm the women's chance of conceiving, the researchers say.

"Our study highlights important unmet infertility needs at a national level," said James Dupree, a urologist at Michigan Medicine and study senior author, in a news release. "While infertility prevalence is equal among women of varying socioeconomic, education and racial and ethnic background, our findings suggest several significant disparities among women accessing infertility care."

RELATED Significant gender pay gap seen for infertility doctors

For the study, the researchers looked at data for 2,502 women between ages 20 and 44 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. About 12.5 percent of that group reported problems with infertility, with the older the women having the higher the risk.

More than two-thirds of women with household incomes above $100,000 who reported infertility went in for treatment versus only about a third of women with household incomes of less than $25,000.

Lack of access to healthcare seemed to also hurt a woman's ability to seek treatment for infertility. In fact, only 39 percent of uninsured women sought medical care for infertility compared to 65 percent of insured women.

RELATED Experimental male contraception pill shown to be safe in early trial

These study results are important because they nearly double the National Survey of Family Growth infertility estimate of 6.7 percent.

"We hope these findings spur more research and policy changes to address inequities in infertility access," said Angela Kelley, an OB-GYN at the University of Michigan's Women's Hospital and study author. "Clinicians may also consider outreach to target specific, under-represented and under-served patient populations who may not seek infertility care but who would benefit from seeing a provider."