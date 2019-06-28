Trending Stories

New urine test might predict aggressiveness of prostate cancer
Posting more selfies linked to increased interest in plastic surgery
Soy may lower cholesterol, study shows, contradicting FDA claims
Heart strain from extreme exercise doesn't cause permanent damage, study says
Study: Overtesting in ERs wastes nearly $4M each year

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli Air Force performs air show during pilot graduation ceremony

Latest News

Senate panel sets confirmation hearing for Joint Chiefs nominee
U.S. Navy prepares for 'Sea Breeze 2019' naval exercises in Ukraine
Unusual posture of 'gorilla crow' causes a scene at Japanese mall
Monsta X member Minhyuk releases 'Ongsimi' mixtape, music video
Muddy geyser takes over New Zealand family's home
 
Back to Article
/