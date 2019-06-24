CDC: U.S. measles cases climb to 1,077

June 24 (UPI) -- Measles cases continue to pile up in the United States, as the nation has now reached 1,077 cases, which are spread through 28 states.

The number is an increase of 33 from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new record represents the highest number of measles cases since 1992. The disease had been declared eliminated in 2000.

The outbreaks are connected to travelers who infected people in those communities after bringing measles back from other countries facing outbreaks likes Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines.

Most of the people infected in the United States were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

Outbreaks, which are defined as three or more measles cases, are occurring in Rockland County, NY, New York City; Michigan; Butte, Los Angeles and Sacramento counties, Calif.; Georgia; Maryland; Pennsylvania and Washington.

The New York outbreaks have gone on for over eight months, according to the CDC. In April, New York City Mayor Bill DiBlasio declared a state of emergency ordering mandatory measles vaccinations. This month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo eliminated religious exemptions from school vaccination requirements due to the state's measles outbreak.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and rash, which appear between seven and 14 days after infection.