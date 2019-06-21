Trending Stories

New methods reduce antibiotic use by 30 percent, study says
Longer work hours may raise stroke risk
Study: Healthcare workers with colds, flu go to work anyway
Squeezing blood vessels may lead to Alzheimer's cognitive decline
One-third of cancer survivors experiences chronic pain, study says

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan picks up injury
Behati Prinsloo: Adam Levine was 'incredibly supportive' during postpartum depression
Longtime coach Rick Pitino wants another chance in NBA
Veterinarians remove 19 pacifiers from bulldog's stomach
'Love Island' spinoff to star Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland
 
Back to Article
/