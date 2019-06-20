Trending Stories

Youth suicide rate reaches 20-year high in U.S.
Patients likely to have complications with unprofessional surgeons
Smart speakers can monitor for cardiac arrest, may help save lives
Genetic risk at fault for 30 percent of heart disease cases
New methods reduce antibiotic use by 30 percent, study says

Photo Gallery

 
DMZ Peace Trails open to hikers in Korea

Latest News

New study deciphers the success of alien bird species
Lionel Messi saves Argentina from Copa America elimination
Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving Genesis Prize, $1M
Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman to star in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Panthers' McCoy mad Buccaneers gave his No. 93 to Suh
 
Back to Article
/